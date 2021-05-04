A second staff member of the Village of Oregon public works department has announced his retirement as of April 30 within the last two weeks.
So at its Monday, May 3, meeting, the Village Board authorized public works director Jeff Rau to hire for two positions – a street superintendent and a village engineer/assistant public works director. The positions are outlined in the village’s 2021 operating budget, as the department has planned to restructure with the two outgoing employees.
The board also recognized outgoing public works crew member Gene Schulz in a proclamation of his “outstanding” service, noting he has worked for the village since Feb. 26, 2001.
Schulz was an “integral” part of the department, assisting with tasks like maintenance, utility work, park upkeep, brush handling and snow plowing, the proclamation states.
“Gene is a hardworking, dedicated and detail oriented individual and is constantly thinking of ways to accomplish a task efficiently and effectively,” it states. “Gene is an exceptional snow plow driver who has kept our 36+ cul-de-sacs clean and clear of snow throughout many winters.”
Assistant public works director Gary Disch also is retiring, on May 31.