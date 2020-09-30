It’s been a tough puzzle for the Rutland Town Board to weigh the benefits of preserving history, town roads and safe walking and biking areas with the demand for the continued production of concrete for new roads and construction.
Those were the challenges that 72 people wearing masks grappled with on a chilly Monday night for a public hearing on Kevin Hahn’s request to expand the old Hamburg quarry outside Rutland Town Hall. The mineral extraction site has been a fixture in Rutland since the Great Depression.
Many of the 20 who either spoke or wrote their objections to the expansion cited the increased loud noise from the crushing, the beating town roads take from trucks, concerns about the safety of walking and biking, historic preservation of some homes and some parts of the proposal they contend don’t comply with Rutland’s comprehensive plan.
Francisco Pelegri, Rutland resident and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Laboratory of Genetics and a biology professor, said he wants to see the town consider preserving historic places of significance.
Pelegri lives on a 5-acre property on Old Stage Road that includes what once was Sereno W. Graves’ house, which is on the list of National Register of Historic Places, and is adjacent to the proposed quarry expansion, west of 430 Center Road. Graves was an early town settler in 1844.
“The quarry is in the epicenter,” Pelegri said of the Graves’ home and the Graves Cemetery. “The question is whether we see them as historical for the community and whether they should be celebrated and promoted and not ignored or wasted.”
Hahn, owner of the quarry, said he only plans to mine 12 of the 38 acres he applied for in a conditional use permit application to expand his business from its current nine acres. The land is zoned for agricultural uses, and the expansion would require a permit in addition to the zoning change.
On the other 26 acres, Hahn plans to use that as a buffer to protect the homeowners near the quarry from the noise and dust.
Buck Sweeney, a partner at Madison-based Axley Attorneys, said that there was a lot of misinformation about Hahn’s plans for the 38 acres.
“We are trying to move the whole operation down in the hole (pit) where the crusher is today,” he said. “We are going to minimize any noise with this operation by going down.”
Hahn said the quarry is his son’s future and he plans to educate other young employees about the business.
“The resource there is not all over Dane County,” Hahn said. “They are not in swamps. There are other quarries around, but they are sand pits.”
Hahn said the quarry meets state spec rock and its product was used in the development of U.S. Hwy. 14. Hahn said if Hwy. 14 is ever extended to Brooklyn, he would like the opportunity to win the bid for that road project.
“I’m a good neighbor,” he said. “I’ve been a good neighbor, and I will continue to be a good neighbor even if this proposal isn’t approved.”
The Rutland Plan Commission will meet Oct. 5 to discuss and will determine whether it will approve the quarry expansion. The decision will then go to the town board for possible action as early as the Oct. 6 meeting.
Preservation concerns
It’s more than historic homes – others want to preserve their rural lifestyle of walking and horse riding, and see the quarry expansion as uprooting that.
But some former town businesses and roads also share a storied past.
In the mid 1800s, Old Stage Road was the primary road between Janesville and Madison, with the stone barn on Old Stage Road and the Lockwood Barn, built in 1855, listed in the National Register of Historic Places that served as an inn for travelers, Pelegri said.
Rutland was the primary intersection between roads that veered from Madison and Janesville by Old Stage Road and Milwuakee by Old Stage Road right where the quarry expansion is proposed.
The quarry expansion is also near the Graves Cemetery, which is still active after 170 years.
“The proposed quarry, immediately adjacent to the cemetery, would directly jeopardize the peace deserved by this place of resting, and would deny family relatives their right to mourn their ancestors and loved ones in a peaceful and aesthetically pleasant setting,” Pelegri said.
Other homeowners contended they don’t want to wait 40 or 50 more years to see if the property is turned back into farmland preservation area.
Pedestrian, bike safety
Residents were also concerned about road safety and how the expansion might upend future plans for bicycle and pedestrian access.
Town resident Maureen Rowe said at the public hearing that she’s concerned about the safety of those biking on town roads if the quarry is expanded, citing an increased amount of truck traffic and near-accidents.
She recalled an accident where a child was killed on Center Road in Rutland several years ago.
“If you approve this (conditional use permit) someone else will die on Center Road because the truck traffic is so heavy,” Rowe said. “That will be on this board.”
Rowe said if the town needs to strategically think where they want an expanded or new quarry to be located.
Bill Boerigter, who lives on Center Road, said the proposed quarry expansion is contrary to the town’s goal of developing biking and walking networks and the transportation goal to reduce traffic accidents will be hard to achieve with more truck traffic.
Permit concerns
Sweeney said there might be town board concerns about whether operations are happening at the conditional use part of the quarry or the non-conforming use site during approved hours.
“The only way for this to work for everyone and to be a good neighbor is we will have to take the conditions that are put on the conditional use permit and apply them back to the non-conforming use site or I don’t think this is going to work with so many people concerned what is going on here,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said he has spoken with Dane County about getting a reclamation project revision that would make the expansion contingent on getting a revised stormwater permit.
If the town and county boards approve the expansion, Sweeney said a third-party engineer would be hired.
There is a sedimentation pond in the existing quarry. Sweeney said there will be a second sedimentation pond added so the silt and anything that any solids will be sorted out.
“We have the ability to pump it (water) into the ditch and into the marsh,” he said. “We can control how fast that water goes and have the ability to hold the stormwater. We can control the water quality and quantity.”
Before mineral extraction begins, according to the permit application, berms – also known as rolling hills – would be created and fencing would likely be required.