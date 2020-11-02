A former prison guard accused of smuggling contraband such as marijuana, tobacco and a cell phone to an inmate at Oakhill Correctional Center pleaded not guilty last month to felony charges.
Sgt. Adam J. Green, 43, of Madison, faces charges of conspiracy to deliver illegal articles to an inmate and conspiracy to deliver marijuana. Both carry maximum prison sentences of three-and-a-half years and fines of $10,000.
Green allegedly delivered contraband last spring to inmate Christopher Lohry, 31. An internal investigation at Oakhill was launched after the inmate was found with marijuana, tobacco and a cell phone on March 31.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, the investigation found Green had met with Lohry’s cousin, identified only by initials in the complaint, to retrieve the items for the inmate.
Oakhill’s investigation found that during recorded phone calls, Lohry and his cousin had referred to Green as “Buddy” and talked about when the cousin would be able to meet up with “Buddy” to exchange the items, according to the complaint.
The cousin told police he gave Green a cell phone and a total of 7-8 tins of chewing tobacco and 7 grams of marijuana during two meetings at the Lake Mills McDonalds, the complaint states. Lohry told police that Green also met with Lohry’s girlfriend, who gave him THC gummy bears to bring to Lohry.
Green stood mute and pleaded not guilty at his preliminary hearing last month. His pretrial conference was held Monday, Nov. 2. Lohry has been charged with felony possession of an illegal article and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.