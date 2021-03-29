Oregon area voters will have plenty of local races in which to cast ballots for the April 6 election.
Polling places are set to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.
The Village of Oregon will choose its next board president, and two seats in the Oregon School District are up for grabs. In both the villages of Oregon and Brooklyn, a handful of residents have started write-in campaigns within the last month -- one resident from Oregon, and four in Brooklyn.
The four Brooklyn write-ins were prompted by a $10,000 village settlement over a 2016 unlawful entry lawsuit against the police department that led to its disbandment.
Overall, there are 24 local and regional governmental seats open for this year’s election, three of which are contested. In the townships, there are a combined 13 seats up for reelection, and a contested Dane County executive race this spring.
In addition to the school board and municipality races, voters will also be able to choose the next state superintendent of schools and a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom are incumbents running unopposed.