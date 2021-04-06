Village of Oregon residents will have a chance to dispose of prescription medications later this month.
The Village of Oregon Police Department will host a drug take-back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at the department, 383 Park St.
Prescriptions, over the counter medications, and pet medicines will be accepted for free, as well as cigarette/vape cartridges and pods.
The department will not accept any sharp objects, such as needles, syringes or lancets, or any illegal substances, the department’s announcement stated.
The department is joining the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to participate in this prescription drug take back initiative.
For more information, visit the department’s Facebook page by searching for “Village of Oregon Police Department” or by calling 835-3111.