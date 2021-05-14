The Village of Oregon Police Department is actively searching for a person who allegedly left materials at the village brush and yard waste site.
In a Friday, May 14, post to its Facebook page, the department included a photo of a truck with an empty trailer at the yard waste site, 91 N. Perry Pkwy.
If anyone recognizes the vehicle in the photo, or knows the person who owns it, the post states to contact the department at (608) 835-3111.
Yard waste consists of leaves, thatched grass besides fresh clippings, roots, flowers and plant stalks, the Village of Oregon website states.
For more information about placing yard waste in the correct pile at the site, contact the public works department at (608) 835-3441.