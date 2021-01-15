Police have identified and referred charges for four teenagers who are suspected to be involved in several recent vehicle thefts.
Police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Observer in an email Friday, Jan. 15, that the department has taken three of those four alleged thieves, all minors, into custody. The department is working to locate the fourth person through working with other law enforcement agencies in the area, she said.
Police referred charges for each suspect include burglary and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, Pagenkopf said.
She wrote in a Tuesday, Jan. 12, email that four vehicle thefts occurred two weeks ago on East Richards Road, Saratoga Circle, Rinpoche Lane and Sumac Street. Officers have since recovered those vehicles, Pagenkopf said.
Though unsuccessful, two more theft attempts later occurred on Inverness Street and Windward Way, she said.
“Multiple communities in Dane County are seeing very similar cases (of thefts),” Pagenkopf wrote in the Jan. 12 email. “For the cases involving Oregon, it appears the suspects were targeting open garages and unlocked vehicles.”
She said the incidents had commonalities, including keys left inside the ignition, the vehicle left running and unlocked garage doors allowing easy access to residences.
“We ask that everyone please make sure they are locking their vehicles, closing garages and immediately (reporting) any suspicious activity,” Pagenkopf wrote.