The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a man suspected of involvement in an ongoing drug investigation during a house raid Feb. 1.
The Force seized cash, ammunition and drugs during the raid on a house in the 500 block of S. Perry Parkway.
Madison Police Department spokesman Tyler Grigg said that during the raid, conducted around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, officers arrested Martel D. Braxton, 33, on tentative charges of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent (to deliver) methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC. The Oregon Observer’s policy is to name a person tentatively charged with felony counts, but not misdemeanors.
Grigg said Braxton is the subject of an ongoing drug investigation.
Officers recovered more than $2,700, a handgun magazine, ammunition, 228.2 grams of methamphetamine, 6.9 grams of cocaine powder, drug packaging and other evidence, Grigg said.
A 36-year-old woman who was not named in the release also was arrested at the scene and tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine.