In a “normal” hiring year, the Oregon Police Department might only need to fill one position.
But in 2021, the department may need to fill up to three, police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Observer. That will be with the help of the Police Commission, the department’s governing body for staffing practices.
Pagenkopf said the department isn’t retaining employees or getting the quality applicants it used to for various roles. It is a common problem across the entire law enforcement industry, she said, encompassing the prevalence of burnout among younger officers. They, and their older counterparts, grapple with the daily possibility of violence, or even death, on the job. And the COVID-19 pandemic only makes those matters more difficult, Pagenkopf said.
The department is currently down by two officers, she said, but that number could increase. That notion incentivized Pagenkopf’s Police Commission request to institute a continuous recruitment process until those roles are filled.
The goal is to hire officers who feel like they are part of the Oregon community, taking pride in keeping the public safe, as “we see people through the worst moments of their life,” Pagenkopf said.
Though that seems like a small number of positions to fill, she said hiring new officers takes a significant amount of time.
Before the department hires an officer, there’s a background check process that applicants are increasingly failing.
Pagenkopf said as an example, the already short-staffed department once sifted through 70 applications for an officer role, narrowing that number down to 21. Of those 21 candidates who subsequently underwent background checks, 50% of them passed.
“I’ve been doing background checks for years,” she said. “You usually only get one failed (applicant). As years have progressed, it has become more of a finding. Now that we are at the 50% rate, that is significant.”
Pagenkopf said she takes background checks seriously, where staff delve into every aspect of an applicant's life – criminal history, where they’ve worked and where they come from.
And Pagenkopf searches for more than that.
In interviews, she seeks what are considered soft skills, including “honesty, reliability and one’s commitment to their community.”
For those incoming personnel or current employees, Pagenkopf said the department has some remedies in place to retain them.
Last year, she implemented annual mandatory wellness checks, where staff undergo counseling to sift through any mental health difficulties. Pagenkopf added that her officers also have the option to debrief and discuss emotions after an intense case in a group setting.
She recalled an instance where a debriefing session helped her – Pagenkopf had been on a case involving a shooting and a fellow officer.
“You’re so tunnel-visioned to focus on what’s in front of you,” she remembered. “After the debrief, it was a big relief.
That relief, and the other avenues, are what will drive Pagenkopf to give her staff the support they need in 2021 and beyond.
“The village has done so much work to help us get to a good place, and I will not compromise that,” Pagenkopf said of that motive.