The Oregon Police Department has canceled both Safety Day and Safety Camp as a precaution amid the continued pandemic, the department announced on its Facebook page March 22.
“After some long tough discussions with the fire department, we have decided to cancel Safety Day and Safety Camp this summer,” the post read. “While we are extremely (hopeful) we will be closer to normal by this time, we are going to take extra precaution and cancel this year.”
Safety Day is typically held the first Saturday in May and Safety Camp is generally held in June or July.
The Oregon Police Department’s Safety Camp, held at the Kiser Park shelter in past years, was open to kids in grades 1-4, the Observer previously reported. The participants would go from station to station learning safety concepts about fire, water, biking, first aid and weather and the event would conclude with a family ice cream social.
The annual Safety Day event usually took place at the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District building. Fire department and public works officials would be at the event to meet and socialize with attendees, and they would show off their vehicles and equipment to visitors.
“We apologize to all of the people that normally attend these events,” the department’s Facebook post said. “We plan on hosting them again in the years to come as we miss all of the wonderful interaction we have with the community at these events.”