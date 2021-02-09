The Oregon Police Department has banned the use of chokeholds when dealing with members of the public, except in situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law.
It’s one of the department's latest moves to foster strong community relations, police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Observer. While chokeholds were already “not a normal practice” for officers, she said officially prohibiting them in the department's use of force policy has greater implications.
Pagenkopf said the effort was to be in line with an executive order President Donald Trump issued last summer. The order, titled “Safe Policing for Safe Communities” responded to weeks of nationwide protests after George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, died when a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.
The order called for independent organizations to certify that law enforcement agencies across the nation ban chokeholds, when deadly force is not legally allowed. It also required that police department policies reflect the law, an Oct. 28 Department of Justice news release states.
After updating the policy, Pagenkopf said she requested the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group review it. While the department became fully accredited through WILEAG in 2019, there was not yet language about chokeholds in its policy.
In a letter to Pagenkopf Dec. 29, the group confirmed the department meets the order’s standards. That certification also means the village’s police force is qualified to receive discretionary federal grants for three years, the letter stated.
It helped that Pagenkopf knew chokeholds were not a tactic Oregon officers use, as she had to dig through three years of proof while overseeing the department’s accreditation process as a lieutenant.
The department has implemented other policies within the last year to embrace diversity and inclusion and increase public confidence in the police, Pagenkopf said.
For example, Pagenkopf said she has put staff through implicit bias training. Employees also submit to annual mental health wellness checks, Pagenkopf said.
“Everything we did to try to improve in the area of policing of people of color, use of force, training on inclusion, other improvements – I hope to highlight that we’re not done,” she said. “A horrible thing happened in 2020, we’ll continue to build on progress made. Simply adding a sentence to a policy – this is not even close to over.”
Going forward, Pagenkopf said she plans to continue to review department policies around use of force.
Another goal Pagenkopf has set for 2021 is crisis-intervention training to help someone suffering from a mental health crisis.
The training would help officers feel more comfortable with de-escalating mental health crises, she said.
Pagenkopf is also hoping to create a new position at the department – a mental health officer. That officer would follow-up with families after a crisis to offer more resources.
“We are called when it's the worst of the worst – the worst point of mental health crisis,” she said. “We can train officers that rushing into a call may not be helpful in that moment and slowing down and initiating communication in that instance might be the best first step.”