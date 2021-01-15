An Oregon man has received a citation for armed disorderly conduct after allegedly brandishing a gun at four people on the 800 block of Raven Court last week.
Village of Oregon police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Observer in a Thursday, Jan. 14, email that officers responded to a report of a weapon on that block around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Pagenkopf wrote the man allegedly approached a parked vehicle with four individuals inside. The person who reported the incident said the man pointed a handgun at the vehicle and yelled at the occupants to “leave the area,” Pagenkopf added.
The department cited the man after its officers conducted an investigation into the incident, she wrote.