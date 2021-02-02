Last December, the Oregon Police Department called into question concerning patterns of patron and employee conduct at Headquarters Bar and Grill.
Police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Village Board at its Feb. 1 meeting she’s seen improvements at the 101 Concord Dr. establishment since then -- with some department intervention.
She told trustees she’s had several meetings with Headquarters owner Jamie Bush over ways to improve safety and behavior at the bar. Pagenkopf first brought her concerns to the board in December, referring to documents that detailed “unsafe” incidents including violent behavior and extreme intoxication. The document included a 16-page criminal complaint, seven pages of police reports spanning back to 2017 and a five-page timeline of liquor liaison program activity from 2019-2020.
The board took no action after Pagenkopf’s rendition of events, but trustees told Bush, who was on the Zoom call, that they wished him well going forward. And Pagekopf said Feb. 1 marked the end of police involvement with the bar for now.
After the December board meeting, Pagenkopf said, Bush stopped allowing employees to have an open tab and to consume discounted alcoholic beverages on the clock. Bush also amended the hours for the establishment, with 10 p.m. as its new closing time Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. on the weekends.
He also implemented a new protocol for when employees encounter an intoxicated person, Pagenkopf said. Bush has required staff to take drinks away from patrons who are too intoxicated, and instead provide them with a token for a free alcoholic beverage at a later date.
He has also increased his managerial presence at the bar, Pagenkopf told the board.
After Bush provided the department with his employee handbook, Pagenkopf said staff came up with a list of long term policy recommendations for bettering service and patron relations.
The department recommended that the bar install security cameras and retain footage for 30 days, which Bush indicated he has yet to do. It also recommends that the bar refine language in its employee handbook to state drug and alcohol consumption is prohibited while working.
More recommendations include employees conducting exterior checks of the bar’s premises, contacting first responders immediately if they encounter someone who is overly highly intoxicated and calling the police if violent incidents occur.
The department additionally called on Bush to add instructions to the employee handbook for how to deal with “an unruly customer.”
“This is up to Jamie to move forward, and he can reach out to (the police department) with questions,” Pagenkopf said at the meeting.