As Oregon Police Department chief Jennifer Pagenkopf and her staff delved into case reports involving Headquarters Bar and Restaurant from the past three years, a pattern of incidents emerged.
That pattern could result in the village considering disciplinary action over the establishment’s liquor license as soon as January 2021.
At the Monday, Dec. 7, Village Board meeting, Pagenkopf detailed to trustees over Zoom how the frequency of what she deemed were “unsafe” incidents – involving alleged violent conduct, extreme alcohol intoxication and loud noise – on or near the 101 Concord Dr. establishment made her fearful that someone could be “seriously injured or die.” Headquarters owner Jamie Bush was also at the meeting.
During her presentation, Pagenkopf referred to a 16-page criminal complaint, seven pages of police reports spanning back to 2017 and a five-page timeline of liquor liaison program activity from 2019-2020.
“I am not here to go after (Bush),” she said at the meeting. “This is simply a matter that needs action. I need this to stop.”
Incidents in the compilation of police reports include an Aug. 8 dispute between a bartender and a female patron who wasn’t wearing a mask. According to the report, a man associated with the woman “threw a table over the bar at the bartender as they left the establishment.” Other reports outline how officers found people extremely intoxicated, some even passing out on the side of the road, after allegedly visiting Headquarters.
The 16-page criminal complaint describes that during an Oct. 7 disturbance, a woman reported to an officer that Headquarters management advised her staff was allegedly not allowed to contact police for “any sort of issue otherwise they would be terminated.”
Trustees took no action after Pagenkopf’s presentation, but asked both her and Bush, who also owns Deak’s Pub and Grill in Stoughton, to come up with solutions to bring back to a meeting in January 2021.
Village attorney Matt Dregne advised the board that January is a good time to reevaluate the situation, as that’s when it starts its liquor licenses review and renewal process.
Pagenkopf said that officers met with Bush last July to discuss the incidents and increased officer presence around the bar at night.
Bush told the board that employees had the opportunity to undergo additional training on serving alcohol. He added that he had informed staff it was not mandatory, so no one ended up coming.
He said that in the 13 years he’s owned the Stoughton bar, he’s never had the problems that police have seen at Headquarters. Bush also admitted to the board that he should have made the employee training mandatory, and should be more present at Headquarters, especially during bar close time.
He told trustees he’s only there in the mornings lately, rendering him “unaware” of some of the instances Pagenkopf outlined during her presentation.
Trustees agreed with Bush’s statement about his increased presence in Oregon.
“Sitting back and listening to this, what I hear is that we have a situation that is not safe,” trustee Cory Horton said. “We have things that are happening that exceed the severity and frequency of what is going on in other communities.”
Horton added that “if I own an establishment, and I hear this is going on, I’m going to do what it takes to let my staff know what they need to do to keep that from happening.”
Village president Jeanne Carpenter commended Bush for being able to operate a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, but added he should be aware of the potential for suspensions or revocation of the bar’s iquor license.
“I want to see you succeed,” she said. “Let’s have you work on your business.”