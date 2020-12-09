Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies took an inmate into custody Tuesday morning who had escaped hours earlier from the Oregon Correctional Center.
According to a City of Fitchburg Police Department news release, Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, was located in a field in the Town of Oregon after being spotted by a resident, and was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8.
At around 1:10 a.m. that morning, correction center staff saw Bohringer running from the property. They began a search for Bohringer, and were assisted by the Fitchburg and Oregon police departments, as well as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.