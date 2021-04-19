There’s one thing village planner Elise Cruz sees in the way of building the new Oregon Public Library, and that's parking.
The plan for the library shows it can fit about 80 stalls, well short of the 145 required based on the zoning code, Cruz told the Observer in an email Tuesday, April 13. She estimated it’s about 35 short of what she expects the Planning Commission would consider approving.
Calling it an “elephant in the room,” Cruz brought those concerns to the Village Board at its joint Monday, April 12, meeting with the Library Board. She said if the village holds the private sector to certain parking standards, it should for public buildings, too.
The boards reviewed several aspects of the new library’s design during that meeting, where the Village Board also authorized the first part of funding the building’s construction.
Possible fixes for the parking shortfall could include moving some stormwater storage underground or purchasing an adjacent property, both of which would come with an extra cost, or reworking the design of the site.
The Planning Commission is likely to conceptually review the parking situation at its May or June meeting, she told the Observer.
One reason the library is short of parking is that a large stormwater management pond added to the design eliminated some parking spaces that were planned, Cruz told the board. That was based on an initial review village engineer Ruekert Mielke conducted last fall.
An early version of the plan included more than 100 spots.