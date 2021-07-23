The last time the Village of Oregon comprehensively evaluated its parking requirements was in 2006.
But with the new library design having some parking shortcomings, as village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer earlier this spring, and more people nationally relying on biking and walking for transportation, it appears to be time for some updates.
The library’s plan shows 80 parking spaces, short of the minimum 145 stalls required based on the village’s zoning code, Cruz wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 13 email.
So the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on a draft ordinance updating the village’s parking requirements at a hearing set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Village Hall, 117 Spring St. The Planning Commission is then slated to vote to recommend the updated requirements to the Village Board for final approval. That could happen as early as Aug. 16, village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer.
As the region has continued to grow, many Dane County communities have chosen to reevaluate their parking requirements, according to a memo provided by planning consultant Vandewalle and Associates.
And at the national level, the memo states, many communities have observed “overparking” that previous standards have created.
So the objective with updating the village’s parking requirements – particularly with the new library – is to reduce minimum parking requirements to increase developable land, the tax base and reduce stormwater runoff and impervious surfaces, the memo states.
Notably, for most of the village’s residential land uses, the memo states that the draft ordinance has a three off-street parking space minimum per lot.
Library or museum uses would go from requiring one space per 250 square feet to one space per 350 feet. That threshold would be the same for a lot of the village’s commercial land uses as well, according to the memo, with a few requiring one space per 400 feet.
The village could pursue two other solutions to addressing new library design parking shortfalls, Cruz said earlier this summer, including signing an agreement with the school district to use its elementary school parking lot just east of North Main Street, as well as purchasing a property adjacent to the library site to allow for more parking space.
A potential agreement for shared parking usage at Netherwood Knoll and Prairie View elementary schools would potentially offer up to 60 stalls for use. At the June 7 Village Board meeting, which was run jointly with the Library Board, the consensus appeared to be that an agreement might not be needed if parking requirements are changing anyway.
But trustees and library board members agreed that more research would be needed before they could make that determination.
In closed session, both boards also discussed acquiring a property adjacent to the library site at 321 Market Street. Neither board has come to a formal decision.
“There’s a number of different site considerations that have been well discussed such as parking, stormwater management and overall layout that could benefit from additional space,” village administrator Shanks said in an email Tuesday, June 8.