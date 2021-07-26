Another “major step forward” toward the completion of the bike path and dog park projects at Anderson Farm County Park were finished over the first two weeks of July.
On Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9, Payne and Dolan paved the future dog park’s parking lots and adjoining biking/walking trail with asphalt.
The following week, striping and shouldering -- or placing gravel along the sides of the asphalt -- were completed, Anderson Park Friends president Roe Parker told the Observer.
The dog park will likely open in late summer to early fall, Parker said.
The bike path travels from the dog park to South Main Street in Oregon. Payne and Dolan paved the path from the Main Street walk-in entrance down to the dog park’s parking area.
And two parking lots were paved, a smaller one at the Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods, 914 Union Road, and the nearby bigger parking lot at the site of the future dog park, also on Union Road.
The trail and parking lots were closed-off to traffic for around four days, but now people can use them again, Parker said.
The path is intended for general public use including walking, biking, jogging and kid’s scooters, he said.
Some landscaping also took place, with roughly a 12-foot strip of grass seed planted near the walk-in entrance to the bike trail on Main Street.
Other projects still to be completed include removing black walnut trees, fencing in the dog play area and leaving a strip of land for a snowmobile trail.
The project is being overseen by Dane County Parks facility planner Alex DeSmidt.