June 2
3:23 p.m. Between June 1-2, the owner of an apartment on the 200 Block of Waterman Street reported that someone had vandalized a door by etching “Dope” into it, along with throwing white paint onto it. Officers were unable to locate the vandal.
June 6
5:37 p.m. Police requested video surveillance footage from Kwik Trip after a group of boys reported to officers that they were threatened by a group of high school-aged boys while they were riding their bikes and scooters on the 100 block of Main Street. One of the younger boys told police that one of the high school boys sitting in the passenger seat of a car pulled out a machete-style knife and waved it at them before telling them to “stop running.”
June 7
1:26 a.m. Police gave a man and a woman a ride home after they were found to be fighting at Headquarters Bar and Grill. Police responded to a report stating there was a fight at Headquarters Bar and Grill. Upon the officer’s arrival, the man was found to be highly intoxicated and in the middle of a verbal altercation with the woman. The officer then spoke with the bartender, who had said they were unaware of any such incident.
June 14
12:04 p.m. A man was arrested and transported to the Dane County Jail after he was found to have cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession during a traffic stop on the 100 block of Jefferson Street.
July 2
7:22 a.m. A woman reported two of her family’s vehicles, an SUV and a minivan, in her driveway on the 900 block of New Hampton Drive were rummaged through overnight and that thieves stole $10. The vehicles endured no exterior or interior damage, and the SUV was not previously locked. The woman requested extra patrol in the area. A man who lives on the same block reported an hour later that his truck had been rummaged through as well and that approximately $2 in change was missing.
11:57 a.m.
A woman reported that her daughter’s bike had been stolen from a friend’s house during the mid-morning hours. The woman told police that her daughter had left her bike next to the garage located on the 800 block of Violet Lane before staying the night. The woman told police that her daughter’s bike was still there when her friend left for work around 5:30 a.m., but when the daughter went out to retrieve her bike at around 10:15 a.m., it was gone.
July 10
2:58 a.m. A man reported to police that his wife’s vehicle had been stolen from the garage at his 600 block of Bergamont Boulevard home, which had been left open. The man reported that the thieves also stole purses, a black backpack, a garage door opener and the keys to one of the family’s other vehicles were all stolen. An officer found that the thieves likely entered the family’s residence from the unlocked garage access door as it was “wide open.” The black backpack was eventually found on the 1000 block of South Perry Parkway.
July 17
12:01 a.m. Police observed two men laying in the bushes outside Headquarters Bar and Grill. The attending officer made contact with the one of the men’s stepmother, who responded and took responsibility for the two, since they were both allegedly highly intoxicated.
August 3
1:43 p.m. A woman was cited for an unsafe turn after she attempted to turn left onto Concord Drive from the far-right lane, which caused her to collide with another driver. The other driver was cited for inattentive driving, as she told police that she was unable to avoid the collision because she was looking at a notification on her smart watch.
August 5
6:45 p.m. A Kwik Trip employee was cited for theft and banned from all properties in Oregon after being found to have stolen $8 from a cash register on July 4. The employee had reportedly stolen eight $1 coins from the register on July 4. The employee told police she’s not sure why she stole the money, but said she needed it at the time.
August 7
12:27 a.m. A man was cited for his first OWI after he was stopped for speeding on North Main Street. During the stop, police noted a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from the man’s vehicle and had him perform a field sobriety test.
August 11
10:57 p.m. Police arrested a woman for her first OWI after flipping her vehicle when hitting a parked one near the 200 block of South Burr Oak Avenue. The woman was released to a responsible party and insurance information was exchanged.
August 16
10:53 p.m. Police located a man walking on the bike trail near Cusick Parkway and Braun Road. Through an investigation, officers discovered the man was an inmate from Oakhill Correctional Institute. The man was subsequently transferred to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Sept. 4
9:26 a.m. A woman reported that her vehicle had been damaged several times since July 2020, but she wasn’t sure how the damage was being inflicted. There were scuff marks along the front passenger door and fender, one scratch of the bottom left corner of the rear driver side door, two more scratches near the gas tank door and a series of small scratches in a circular pattern on the driver’s side door. Police were not able to identify any vandals.
Sept. 20
10:35 a.m. Police warned a woman for stealing from a Kwik Trip the night before, where she took $10 of food into the bathroom, placed them in her bag, and then paid for a soda before leaving the store. The woman informed officers that she wouldn’t steal again, and appeared remorseful.