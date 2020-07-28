April 1
1:49 and 2 p.m.
Within 10 minutes, two callers reported dogs barking for extended periods at neighboring locations. The callers reported the dogs, one on Robinson Road and on South Perry Parkway, barked back and forth with one another.
3:24 p.m.
Children were reported playing on equipment at Bethel Greenacre Park during the Safer at Home order. A police officer went to the park and did not observe any children.
April 2
A man became belligerent with staff at Kwik Trip after they refused to sell him beer. The man was later contacted on North Main Street and had a blood alcohol level of .24%. The man was transported to detox.
April 3
3:50 p.m.
Five to seven kids were found playing football and not observing social distancing rules on Prairie Grass Street. When the officer returned to the residence all the children had entered the house and a neighbor told the officer that the kids were front different households. A parent later told police he had spoken with his four kids and other parents about it.
April 4
8:36 a.m.
A man called police to report 35 TVs had been dumped on the property at 930 Market St. The caller said he will remove the TVs and add cameras to the property.
3:58 p.m.
A man called to report his neighbor was driving through a residential area near Ashworth Drive at 50 mph. When the man confronted the driver to tell him to slow down, the driver became confrontational and threatened physical harm. The driver was cited for disorderly conduct.
April 5
1:19 p.m.
Two residents reported drug activity at their apartment on Main Street, claiming short term foot traffic, people parking vehicles on the street and entering a garage at all times of the day. When they informed their landlord, they were advised to get video footage, but after setting up cameras to monitor outside their residence, they were told to take them down.
2:37 p.m.
A caller wanted to know if he could shoot a BB gun in his backyard, which was located within the Village of Oregon. The officer informed the caller he could not.
April 6
Landlords on Main Street called to report problems with tenants who are removing light bulbs in the basement and locking breakers so no laundry can be done. The tenants said it was because they were being charged for the electricity other tenants are using. Officer mediated a conversation between the tenants and the landlord.
April 9
9:34 a.m.
A caller inquired how he could have Republicans on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Republican representatives arrested for reckless endangerment because they disobeyed Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer At Home order by keeping the voting polls open for the primary election.
The caller said he had pictures of people closer than six feet apart at the polls. The caller was directed to contact his state representatives.