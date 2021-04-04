The Village of Oregon will be fully responsible for North Main Street, also known as County Hwy. MM, after reconstruction is finished.
The board unanimously voted to pass an agreement authorizing the transfer of the road from Dane County jurisdiction to the village at a special Wednesday, March 31, meeting. The transfer will come after construction crews start improvements to North Main Street and MM in May.
The $2.5 million project is a partnership between the village and the Dane County Highway Department. The county and village have agreed to split project duties and costs down the middle, Rau said. The county is paying $950,000, and the village around $960,000 -- with an additional $650,000 for utility fixes.
Once the project is finished, village public works Jeff Rau wrote to trustees in a memo, the village will be fully responsible for the road’s long term care, plowing and maintenance.