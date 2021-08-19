The $970,000 splash pad project, in its many efforts to get construction off the ground, is asking the Village of Oregon to commit $100,000.
Project co-leader Deb Bossingham appeared at the Monday, Aug. 16, Village Board meeting to deliver an update on the project, and request monetary assistance from the village.
“I will not start construction until I have money in hand,” Bossinham said during her update. “We have hired a fundraiser who is helping with some entry donors.”
Trustees concurred that the board would examine the feasibility of committing the money around budget season, which is coming up within the next few months.
Jerry Bollig, trustee, suggested that staff have the project’s request be part of the village’s Capital Improvement Plan.
“We are getting to the end,” Bossingham said. “I wanted to see if the village could help us with this also.”