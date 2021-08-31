Oregon High School athletic director Mike Carr will be the district’s transportation and safety director of the Oregon School District on Sept. 13.
Carr has served as the district’s athletic director for nine years. He has also worked as an NFL referee for four seasons, starting as a line judge before working as a down judge the past three years.
Carr succeeds Marc Fink, who is leaving after six years in the position to pursue another professional opportunity, Oregon School District communications director Erika Mundinger wrote in a news release to families in the district on Friday, Aug. 27.
The search for the new athletic director will begin immediately and will include students, coaches and community leaders in the process, it stated.
The director of transportation and safety director’s duties are to provide a safe and efficient transportation system and coordinating district safety protocols and procedures, Mundinger wrote in the release.
The AD position was posted last weekend internally and outside the district, and Mundinger told the Observer in an email that as of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31, no internal candidates have applied. It is open for applications until Sept. 5.
“We will select qualified candidates and conduct interviews shortly after that,” she wrote. “We will hire a new AD as soon as possible.”