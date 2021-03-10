The Fitchburg Star, in partnership with Oregon Community Access, will host a candidate forum ahead of a contested race for two Oregon School Board seats.
The virtual forum will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Viewers can access the forum on OCA, which will broadcast the forum on its website and over Facebook Live.
All candidates up for election on April 6 – Area I candidates Mary Lokuta and Josh King, and Area II candidates Troy Pankratz and Aaron Heisler – are planned to be in attendance.
The forum will last approximately 90 minutes. Each candidate will get an opening and closing statement, and answer the same questions as their opponent. Opponents will have one minute for a rebuttal, if they choose, after all candidates have answered a question.
Questions from the audience will be read if there is time. Questions can be sent to moderator Kimberly Wethal at newseditor@wcinet.com, or posted in the comments on the Facebook Live stream during the show.