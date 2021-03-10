Oregon High School
File photo by Emilie Heidemann

Got a question for the candidates?

People can submit questions to Oregon Observer news editor Kimberly Wethal ahead of the forum by emailing her at newseditor@wcinet.com, or leave a comment during the Facebook Live stream on March 12. The questions will be answered at the end of the forum, as time allows.

Check your registration

Before you head to your polling place or request an absentee ballot, check to make sure your registration is up to date, especially if you’ve moved since the last election.

People can check their voter registration status online at myvote.wi.gov, as well as see where their polling place is located and look who’s on their ballot.

The Oregon Observer, in partnership with Oregon Community Access, will host a candidate forum ahead of a contested race for two Oregon School Board seats.

The virtual forum will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 26. Viewers can access the forum on OCA, which will broadcast the forum on its website and over Facebook Live.

All candidates up for election on April 6 – Area I candidates Mary Lokuta and Josh King, and Area II candidates Troy Pankratz and Aaron Heisler – are planned to be in attendance.

The forum will last approximately 90 minutes. Each candidate will get an opening and closing statement, and answer the same questions as their opponent. Opponents will have one minute for a rebuttal, if they choose, after all candidates have answered a question.

Questions from the audience will be read if there is time. Questions can be sent to moderator Kimberly Wethal at newseditor@wcinet.com, or posted in the comments on the Facebook Live stream during the show.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.