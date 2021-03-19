For the second year in a row, summer in Oregon will feel a little different for long-time residents and visitors.
What would be the 56th “annual” Summer Fest has been postponed another year, Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Judy Knutson said on Tuesday, March 16.
“We have postponed Summer Fest indefinitely,” she wrote to the Observer in an email. “We are committed in keeping the community safe.”
Anchored by carnival games and rides, the event also includes live music performances, a 5K/10K walk and run, volleyball tournament, classic car show, parade and a fireworks show.
Knutson also noted during a March 4 phone call that she doesn’t think there will be “public confidence” in a large-scale event like Summer Fest yet this year.
The Chamber has to sign its vendor contracts six to eight months prior to the event, Knutson said, and with ever-shifting guidelines from Public Health Madison and Dane County, she could not be certain what the rules would be for gathering by the time of the fest.
And the health and safety of the community are the first priorities for the Chamber, as well as not putting vendors in harm’s way, she said.
Typically, around 15,000 people come to the four-day festival at Kiser Firemen’s Park on Brook Street each year, and the village sees an increase in economic activity for vendors, hotels, restaurants, area businesses and nonprofits.
Last year, Summer Fest was scheduled for June 18-21, 2020, and organizers had been planning for nearly a year, Knutson said.
Contracts with vendors including portable bathrooms, the carnival, tent rental, fireworks and bands include notification clauses, where if the Chamber does not cancel early enough, it could lose out on tens of thousands of dollars, Knutson told the Observer last year.