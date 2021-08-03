The three-month-long North Main Street reconstruction project may finish up sooner than anticipated.
Village of Oregon public works director Jeff Rau said at the Aug. 2 Village Board meeting this could also mean a “better product” for motorists, even though the new plan is different from the original to maintain two-way traffic during Dane County’s portion of the improvements.
Dane County Highway Department construction engineer Susan LeBrun told Rau in an email about a proposal, instead, for a one-way traffic pattern between Netherwood Road and Braun Road for a 3-4 week period starting Aug. 9.
“This would involve keeping the northbound traffic on Main Street, with business access maintained on (that road) for those businesses with their only driveways on Main Street,” LeBrun wrote in her email to Rau.
Southbound traffic, she said, would be routed to Market Street through Braun Road, adding that it would avoid tight lane widths and absent buffer zones.
“It would also allow our crew to move faster and more safely as they will have more room to maneuver,” LeBrun wrote.
The improvements are part of long-term agreement between the Village of Oregon and Dane County to transfer the jurisdiction and maintenance of County Highways MM and CC from one governing body to the other.
The county and village have agreed to split project duties and costs down the middle, with the county paying $950,000, and the village around $960,000. The village is also spending $650,000 for utility fixes.