The Oregon Parks Neighborhood originally intended for multifamily and commercial uses could become single family housing.
Developer All-Star Properties is holding an outdoor informational session seeking feedback on a conceptual plan to rezone the parcels, which went two decades without being sold, to residential-only, village planner and director of zoning Elise Cruz told the Observer.
The subdivision is located on the far west side of the village, past North Bergamont Boulevard and north of Hwy. CC.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Liberty Park at the corner of Oregon Parks Avenue and Liberty Park Street, with a rain date of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the same location. All-Star Properties staff will give a brief presentation on its rezone concept at the beginning of the meeting, with attendees able to ask questions and offer comments afterward.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask, Cruz said.
The developer first brought the concept before the Planning Commission at its June meeting. But commissioners felt the plan needed public feedback before it would move forward with recommending amendments to the village’s Comprehensive Plan — which outlines community development goals — and rezones to the Village Board.
Those actions will likely come in late fall, Cruz said.
That’s also when the Planning Commission would examine the developer’s General Development Plan before approving a rezone, which regulates that process and determines things like the dimensions of buildings can be, and what they can be used for. The GDP presented to the village would incorporate the feedback heard at the August meeting, Cruz said.
The parcels currently are listed in the village’s Comprehensive Plan as “Central Business,” Cruz said.
She said any new home construction probably wouldn’t begin until spring 2021.
For more information about the rezone, email info@allstargroup.net or call 663-1445.