Nine out of every 10 voters in the greater Oregon area cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election, and tended to lean toward Democrats in a hotly contested 2020 presidential race.
Those rates are anywhere from 6% higher in some areas, to 28% higher in others, than the last two November elections in 2018 and 2016.
According to unofficial vote tallies, the Village of Oregon recorded 90% turnout with 7,131 votes cast. The Town of Oregon was slightly higher at 92.9%, and both the townships of Rutland and Dunn saw around 91% turnout. Village of Brooklyn had the lowest turnout, but only by a few percentage points at 89.8%.
Together, the city and townships have 16,855 registered voters.
The Nov. 3 turnout is higher than in November 2016 and 2018 – in the village, 20% more people voted in the Nov. 3 election than those in 2018, and 18% more than in 2016. In the townships, there were similar increases – between 13-28% more people voted this November than in 2018, and 6-10% more than 2016, excluding Brooklyn, since the Observer doesn’t have a record of votes cast in the Green County portion.
The results are considered unofficial because the state hasn’t yet certified them, a process that occurs during every election that is expected to start this week.
Higher turnout also meant a larger number of absentee ballots – 11,085 people in the greater Oregon area voted absentee, in comparison to 6,625 in April and 3,406 in August.
The percentage of absentees, an average of approximately 72.3% between both the villages and townships – dipped from both the April and August 2020 elections. In April, an average of 78% of ballots were absentee, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to make its way into Wisconsin, and in August, it was at 77.6%.
The Village of Oregon saw the highest percentage of absentee ballots, at 5,536, or 77.6%; Town of Oregon was a few percentage points behind at 74.2%, or 1,692 votes. Dunn was solidly in the middle at 73.6, or 2,669 ballots of 3,625.
The other two townships lagged behind with the rate of absentee ballots – Rutland had 56% of its votes cast absentee and the Village of Brooklyn was the lowest percentage, at 44.9% of voters opting for absentee.
Oregon area voters supported Democratic candidates at higher rates than Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. Village of Oregon voters supported former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the presidential race at a rate of 70%, against incumbents Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence.
Township and Village of Brooklyn voters were more evenly split between the candidates, with Dunkirk and Pleasant Springs supporting the Biden-Harris ticket with between 61-66% of the votes in those municipalities.
While the presidential race was the highest percentage of support for Democratic candidates on the ballot for most of the municipalities, other races never dipped below 60% of voters in favor of them.
All of the candidates that the greater Oregon area supported had their elections called for them as a win over their opponents.
For the House of Representatives’ Seat 2, Village of Oregon voters supported Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan with 68% of the vote in the city and between 61-67% of the vote in the townships. Pocan defeated Republican challenger Peter Theron with 69.7% of votes across south-central Wisconsin.
There were three state assembly seats up for re-election this year throughout the greater Oregon area.
Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink won a third term against challenger Beth Drew in Assembly District 43, which covers parts of Rutland and Dunn. In Rutland, Vruwink received 60.3% of the vote, while in Dunkirk, he got 56.8%.
And in Dunn, Democratic incumbent Jimmy Anderson took 61.8% of the vote against Libertarian challenger Phil Anderson, who was running as a Republican and is not related, in the race for 47th Assembly District.
The race for the 80th Assembly District saw closer margins, with Village of Oregon voters supporting Democratic incumbent Sondy Pope with 66.1% of their votes, and the Town of Oregon at 61.8%, in her race against Republican challenger Chase Binnie.