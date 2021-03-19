The Oregon Area Food Pantry, 107 N. Alpine Pkwy., has announced the addition of a Saturday distribution day.
The pantry is expanding its hours to include a distribution day on the first Saturday of each month from 9-11 a.m., according to a March 17 news release.
Meanwhile, its two Thursday distribution days, the second and last Thursday of every month, will now be from 4-6 p.m. – closing one hour earlier than the former 4-7 p.m. Thursday hours.
But remaining the same is OAFP’s Tuesday distribution days – every Tuesday morning 9-11 a.m., the news release states.
These changes will all be effective as of April 1.
The pantry serves Oregon School District residents who believe they need assistance in supplementing their food supply.
For eligibility requirements, visit oregonareafoodpantry.com/using-the-pantry.