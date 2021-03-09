In January, Oregon Area Fire/EMS District received two LUCAS III automatic compression devices.
These devices provide chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest, according to a Jan. 21 OAFED Facebook post. The use of the LUCAS III device is intended to assist OAFED staff with providing patients in cardiac arrest consistent chest compression at the rate and depth needed to achieve high quality CPR, the post states.
“Our providers are well trained in providing chest compressions for our patients, however during a resuscitation event, providers become tired from performing the manual skill,” the post reads. “As providers become tired, the rate and depth of the compressions decrease. This then has a negative impact on the amount of blood flow to the brain and other vital organs within our bodies.”
“This in turn will ensure that we are doing the very best that we can to ensure that oxygenated blood is being circulated through the body during a resuscitation attempt,” the post reads. “This addition will greatly enhance the care that we are able to provide the residents and visitors of our fire protection district.”
Funds for the devices were obtained through the department’s 2020 capital improvement plan, according to the post.