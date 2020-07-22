The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District has added a new layer of management as of July 1.
The addition of a division chief – former part-time firefighter Casey Jesberger – will allow the department to build toward a more sustainable administrative structure, chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer on Monday, July 20.
Linzmeier described the position, which the district approved nearly a year ago, as an entry-level management position. He said the district’s two finalists were both two excellent choices.
Jesberger’s role is the only management layer between Linzmeier and the rank and file, and it essentially runs the EMS operation, including setting policies and procedures, maintaining standards and determining service levels, Linzmeier said. Jesberger told the Observer he had been performing many of these functions as the Sun Prairie EMS operations manager for the previous 15 months, overseeing a dozen full-time and 15 part-time staff there.
He said the Oregon job was attractive not only because it’s closer to his rural Stoughton home but also because it allows him to stay connected with the fire service.
“I’m a firefighter at heart,” he said. “This job affords me to do fire and EMS where in Sun Prairie, my job was EMS only. I feel like my potential is best served doing both roles.”
Linzmeier chose Jesberger over fellow finalist Karl Larsen, a firefighter and medic in Monona, because of Jesberger’s more varied career experiences, particularly in management. Prior to Sun Prairie, Jesberger had worked in a much bigger department, in Janesville, for 11 years, and before that, he served as a dispatcher for Dane County and worked for departments in Fitchburg and Edgerton.
“It was a very tough decision,” Linzmeier said. “Casey came from numerous different departments over the years … where there are different experiences, thoughts, culture, walks of life.”
Jesberger said his well-rounded knowledge will help him understand the needs of other agencies and departments he’ll be working with, including underappreciated dispatchers.
“Most people don’t understand what’s going on on the other end of the phone,” he said.
The district’s commission approved a job description earlier in the year and forwarded it to the joint board, which handles hiring recommendations. That board narrowed approximately 12 applicants to about four, Linzmeier said, and those four were originally scheduled to visit the station March 20. That, of course, did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, by the time the district worked out a different interview process, two of the candidates withdrew. Those two both took assessments, met with Linzmeier and a medical direction team and held videoconferences with the entire department and with a group of fire and EMS chiefs from around the county.
Eventually, Linzmeier said, the plan is to have two division chiefs, one for fire and the other for EMS.