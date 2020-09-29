When Jennifer Pagenkopf became the Village of Oregon police chief last May, she said one of her main objectives was to hold the department more accountable to the public.
Two Oregon groups that advocate for underrepresented minority voices in the village are asking for additional transparency.
Members of the Oregon Allies, one of the two groups, are planning to speak at the Monday, Oct. 5, Village Board meeting to discuss ways it can collaborate with Pagenkopf and trustees to achieve that goal, an email exchange between the group and village president Jeanne Carpenter states.
The Allies are also expected to address group concerns about a village traffic stop in which a civilian intervened in August. A Facebook post about that stop alleged the involved officer’s badge number was covered by a political message during the interaction. Pagenkopf later clarified during a Sept. 14 department report to the board the officer was wearing a mourning band in honor of a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy who died having contracted COVID-19.
The other group – the village’s Council on Diversify and Inclusion – is asking trustees to add metrics to Pagenkopf’s job description to measure how the department is doing with both equity and bias, an email from co-leader Alice Egan said.
“Although Chief Pagenkopf is a breath of fresh air who we all want to succeed, she will need to overcome the decade+ of reputation damage (within Oregon and outside of Oregon) and corruption that she has inherited at the OPD,” the Sept. 15 Allies email reads.
Egan’s Sept. 11 email to trustees appeared to echo that sentiment, saying even at the council’s first meeting, the conversation always came back to policing in the Oregon community.
“It’s not surprising, given the events going on at a local, state and national level currently,” Egan wrote.
Pagenkopf has made changes in the police department to aid in its accountability efforts. Officers are expected to participate in implicit bias training and annual mental health check-ins and she delivers reports at every Village Board meeting. Since the controversy over the traffic stop, Lt. Chad Schaub now randomly assigns cases to supervisors so they can review officer conduct. Pagenkopf said the department is also implementing de-escalation training, and has made changes to its Field Training Officer program, not delivering any specifics however.
A week later, Pagenkopf regarded the suggestion of adding additional responsibilities to her job description as “disheartening” while delivering her Monday, Sept. 21, department report to the board.
“I welcome your input if I’m doing something I shouldn’t be,” she said.
In response to the Council’s suggestion, trustees authorized village attorney Matt Dregne Sept. 21 to prepare a “Citizen Guide” for “assistance in understanding the roles of (the) Village Board and Police Commission as they relate to the oversight of the Police Department,” according to the Sept. 21 meeting agenda.
“Matt and I were going to do this in March and April,” village administrator Mike Gracz said Sept. 21. “There’s a lot of confusion out there exactly on what the (roles are).”
Dregne didn’t provide a timeline on when a draft guide would be available.
Egan, who has a background in social work, wrote in the Council email that verbalizing the police department’s desire to improve its relationship with the community is one thing, but measuring the progress is another. She added that Pagenkopf should get credit for making strides.
Egan’s email did not specify what those metrics should look like.
The Allies are also examining ways the group could work with both the board and police department to foster a good relationship between the department and the community. One possibility would be to have a liaison to act as an intermediary between the Allies and police – an idea Pagenkopf pitched, the email from the Allies states.
“(A good relationship) does not happen overnight, and there is no magic wand that will solve this problem,” it reads.