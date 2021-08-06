An ordinance that would legally allow for fewer parking stalls at the new Oregon Public Library is up for a Village Board vote in mid-August.
At its Aug. 5 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend an updated parking requirements ordinance for final board approval. The board could now pass the policy as early as its Aug. 16 meeting, village administrator Martin Shanks told the Observer earlier this summer.
The updated ordinance would fall more in line with national parking trends, which indicate that less people are relying on motor vehicle transportation, and more on walking and biking, Mike Slavney of Vandewalle and Associates, the village’s planning consultant, said at the Aug. 5. meeting.
Commissioners, as well as those who attended a public hearing that also took place Aug. 5, appeared to favor the ordinance as presented, with one exception. So the Commission voted to add a general provision, which states that a parking study might be needed if any one village land use category finds it necessary to add or omit the amount of parking stalls indicated in the updated ordinance.
That’s because one sticking point was whether the new library’s parking lot, which will be constructed on North Main Street, should have one space per 350 square feet of gross floor area, or 400. The new library’s design shows 80 parking spaces, short of the minimum 145 stalls required based on the village’s current zoning code, which hasn’t been updated since 2008, village planner Elise Cruz wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 13, email. That question was the original catalyst for the parking requirement updates, as the current code requires one space per 250 feet for the library land use.
At the Aug. 5 Commission meeting, the 50-foot difference in gross floor area brought forth a petition with 47 signatures, as well as the presence of several people living in and around the village, voicing support for having one space per 400 feet.
They were collectively concerned about what having one space per 350 feet could mean for stormwater water runoff and the preservation of Oregon’s native landscape, particularly on the patch of land the new library is to be built. One resident, Rae Voegler, said that the 350 number would mean a parking lot the size of “18 average-sized Wisconsin homes.”
Some people also voiced their favor for signing an agreement with the Oregon School District to use parking lots at Netherwood and Prairie View Elementary Schools, which are adjacent to the library property and would potentially offer up 60 stalls for use.
That is one of two solutions the Village Board could consider in fixing the library’s parking problem.
In closed session earlier this summer, both the Village and Library Boards also discussed acquiring a property adjacent to the library site at 321 Market Street. Neither board has come to a formal agreement yet, but that could be a solution for stormwater retention.
Attendees of the Aug. 5 meeting said that climate change should be a consideration for reducing the amount of parking stalls, as that would help reduce the need for vehicles that release fossil fuels into the air.
“Once you pave over the land, it rarely goes back,” Theresa Nelson of the Oregon Nature Alliance said at the public hearing. “Less water soaks into the ground. There are less opportunities to feed the butterflies and contribute to biodiversity.”
But commissioner and vice chair John Bieno said at the meeting that people need to consider more than just the gross floor area numbers.
He said a building that’s designed to be around 30,000 square feet, and to have meeting rooms, means a maximum occupancy of around 800 people. Bieno said in that regard he understood where attendees were coming from, but he also wants to work to ensure the library “can stand on its own two feet.”
“I’m trying to figure out a way to get people what they really want, but not set the library up for failure,” he said.
That’s when commissioner Eric Smithback offered the idea of the parking study to help adjust the need for parking spaces.
To that, Slavney cautioned that doing a study could get expensive.