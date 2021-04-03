The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District will suspend burning permits until further notice, it announced in a post on its Facebook page April 2.
Open burning will be restricted in the fire department’s coverage area beginning April 3, the post said.
The state Department of Natural Resources has put Dane County in the “very high” fire danger category, according to an April 2 the department news release.
Because of the dry weather conditions and wind speeds being favorable for the spread of fire, open burning, including brush piles, will not be allowed at this time.
Small family campfires will be permitted so long as the campfire remains small in nature and contained in an approved burn pit, the Facebook post said, but the contents shall be clean wood and shall be used only for heating or cooking purposes
For information, call 835-5587.