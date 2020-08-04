Former Det. Serg. Chad Schaub is the new Oregon Police Department lieutenant as of Monday, Aug. 3.
After his swearing in ceremony over Zoom Monday, the Village Board set Schaub’s annual salary at $91,542 with funding in the 2020 budget.
Police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said in a July 30 memo she met with the Police Commission Wednesday, July 29, to discuss the results of the lieutenant promotional process. She told the board Schaub was selected out of four applicants with the help of a community panel -- including members from the Oregon Youth Center, OregonCARES, the Oregon Area Food Pantry and other organizations.
“I recommended to the Police Department that Det. Serg. Chad Schaub was promoted to lieutenant, and the Police Commission approved the recommendation,” she wrote in the memo.
Schaub won the J. Edgar Hoover Award in March 2019 for completing training to garner new skills in the field of criminal justice and seeking a lifetime of education. He also won the Criminal Investigation Award that same month for his insight, work ethic, job knowledge and determination to identify and solve significant criminal cases.
The new lieutenant has also been active in the department’s efforts to read books to kids over Facebook during the pandemic.
“Thank you to (Pagenkopf) and the board,” Schaub said at the meeting. “I’m very excited and I promise I’ll do one heck of a job.”