Nearly one-third of the greater Oregon area has already voted in the Nov. 3 election, based on numbers from Friday, Oct. 16, two-and-a-half weeks prior to Election Day.
Clerks from the villages of Oregon and Brooklyn, and the towns of Rutland, Dunn and Oregon, have collectively received 5,117 mailed absentee ballots, which is 66.2% of what was sent out as of Oct. 16, or 7,723. The village and town of Oregon both have slightly higher return percentages, at 67%, while the Village of Brooklyn’s return rate sits at 61.4% as the lowest.
The towns of Rutland and Dunn are virtually tied for what percentage of their voters have returned ballots, at 64.5%.
A little less than half of registered voters in the greater Oregon area requested their ballots to be mailed to them. The Village of Oregon had the highest percentage of requests, with just over half, or 3,933 out of 7,609 registered voters having ballots mailed to them.
The townships of Rutland, Dunn and Oregon had 44.1%, 46.3% and 48.1% of respective voting populations requesting a mailed ballot, with the Village of Brooklyn lagging behind with only a third of its voters requesting a ballot.
The number of ballots sent out closely reflects the percentage of the registered electorate that has already voted. The Village of Oregon leads with 34.8% of its population having already voted as of Oct. 16, with the Town of Oregon not far behind at 32.4%. Both the townships of Rutland and Dunn are just under 30% already voting by Oct. 16, and the Village of Brooklyn at just 19.7%.
Oregon area voters who have already sent back their ballots were able to make their selection in six different races, two of which all can vote for, with the others having different jurisdictions at the state level.
All Oregon area voters can vote on their preference for the President-Vice President ticket, a race between Republican incumbents Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, and Democratic challengers former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and California Sen. Kamala D. Harris, as the two major party candidates. Three other campaigns from third party candidates – Don Blankenship and William Mohr from the Constitution Party, Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen from the Libertarian Party and Brian Carroll and Amar Patel from the American Solidarity Party – are all on the Wisconsin ballot.
Both Dane and Green County voters can choose their preferred candidate for the state House of Representatives, between Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan and Republican challenger Peter Theron.
The majority of the greater Oregon area can choose the representative for the State Assembly, with three seats up for election.
District 43, which covers part of the Village of Oregon and the Town of Rutland, features a race between Democratic incumbent Don Vruwink, who is running for his third term, and Republican newcomer Beth Drew. The rest of the Village of Oregon, along with the town of Oregon, can vote for Assembly District 80, for which Democratic incumbent Sondy Pope is running for re-election, challenged by Republican newcomer Chase Binnie.
The third race, for District 47, which covers the Town of Dunn and the City of Fitchburg, is contested between Fitchburg residents Jimmy Anderson, the Democratic incumbent, and Phil Anderson, a Libertarian running as a Republican.
Only Town of Dunn voters will have a state Senate seat to vote for. The race for Senate District 16 is between Democrat Melissa Sargent, who formerly served in the state Assembly, and Republican Scott Barker, who is a full-time firefighter for Sun Prairie Fire Rescue.