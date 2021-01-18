The three candidates for Village Board president are expected to virtually attend the Observer’s candidate forum Thursday. Jan. 28.
The race will feature a primary Feb. 16, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the April 6 general election.
Candidates include Village Board trustees Randy Glysch, Jenna Jacobson and Jerry Bollig.
They each announced their candidacy in December 2020 after current president Jeanne Carpenter announced she would be stepping down to focus on her business, Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, likely taking place over Zoom. It will be televised live by Oregon community-access network OCA Media and rebroadcast multiple times before the primary.
The Observer is organizing and sponsoring the forum. Editor Kimberly Wethal will moderate and keep time, and the Observer will include coverage and print questionnaires from the candidates in its Thursday, Feb. 4, issue.
The candidates will discuss the most pressing village issues, including affordable housing, the new administrator and continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. They have each agreed on the date and have told the Observer they will be able to attend.
The forum is expected to last about 90 minutes, and if there is time, the Observer will consider taking questions submitted by the audience.
For information, email Wethal at ungreporter@wcinet.com, or reporter Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com.