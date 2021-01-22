The three people vying for Village Board president are expected to attend the Observer’s virtual candidate forum at 6 p.m. Thursday. Jan. 28.
The race will feature a Feb. 16 primary between Village Board trustees Randy Glysch, Jenna Jacobson and Jerry Bollig, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April 6 general election.
The forum is expected to last about 90 minutes, and if there is time, the Observer will consider taking questions submitted by the audience over Facebook Live or those emailed to oregonobserver@wcinet.com. The candidates are scheduled to discuss the most pressing village issues, including affordable housing, the new administrator and continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ask the candidates questions, people can visit the OCA Media Facebook page, and comment on the live Zoom meeting. They can additionally send inquiries to the above email address.
People can also view the forum at ocamedia.com/live, the OCA Media YouTube page, on TDS channel 1019 and Spectrum 983.
Editor Kimberly Wethal will moderate and keep time, and the Observer will include coverage and print questionnaires from the candidates in its Thursday, Feb. 4, issue.
For information, email Wethal at ungreporter@wcinet.com, or reporter Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com.