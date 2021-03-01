An Oakhill Correctional Institution guard has been charged with two felonies after allegedly selling illegal items and having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Mariah Krienke, 36, of Janesville, has been charged with felony counts of sexual assault of an inmate and delivering illegal items to an inmate after an Oakhill lieutenant officer received an anonymous tip that an inmate was illegally in possession of a cell phone, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Officers found a series of Facebook Messenger messages between the inmate and Krienke starting in December 2020 that included nude photos and discussions about bringing in chewing tobacco. The inmate, who was only identified by the initials “DRC,” told investigators that his relationship with Krienke started with just flirting and had escalated to having sex in a staff bathroom near the kitchen after work when all other people were gone.
The inmate told investigators that Krienke had approached him a second time for sex, but he instead came up with excuses as to why he couldn’t.
It is against state and federal law for a correctional officer to have sex with or sexually assault an inmate because of the imbalanced power dynamic between a correctional staff member and an inmate.
In conversations with DRC’s cellmates, investigators found that Krienke was rumored to be thousands of dollars of in debt and was selling cell phones, chewing tobacco and workout supplements with the help of DRC to reduce that debt, and would split the profits down the middle with him, according to the complaint. Money was sent through CashApp, and cell phones were sold for anywhere between $400 and $600, DRC’s cell mates told investigators, and tins of chewing tobacco were sold for between $50 and $60, the complaint states.
The inmates were also questioned about DRC’s sexual relationship with Krienke, to which one of them told City of Fitchburg detective Jeffrey Wissink, “You can’t make this shit up … you don’t even need me .... look at the phone, it’s all wrapped up for you.”
Others told investigators that Krienke would call DRC back down to the kitchen under the reasoning that he forgot to do something, and he would come back around 40 minutes later bragging about his relationship with Krienke.
During an extraction of DRC’s cell phone, Krienke was also found to have sent both nude photos and text messages with sexual connotations, as well conducted in discussions about purchasing chewing tobacco or picking it up for DRC.
Krienke was scheduled for an initial appearance in court on Monday, March 1.
This is the second instance of a correctional officer from Oakhill being charged with felony behavior in the last year. In August 2020, then-Sgt. Adam Green was charged with conspiracy to deliver illegal articles to an inmate and delivering marijuana after he was found to be working with an inmate to bring in marijuana, chewing tobacco and a cell phone. Green has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.