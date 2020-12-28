Stormwater improvements for West Netherwood Road and Cusick Parkway are going to have to wait, public works director Jeff Rau told the Village Board at its Monday, Dec. 21, meeting.
That’s because the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Department of Natural Resources planned dredging of the Lerner Lateral will not occur this winter, he said. Dredging is the operation of excavating material from a water environment for the purpose of improving existing water features or reshaping land.
This dredging project in particular would improve stormwater flow to reduce future flooding in the West Netherwood and Cusick Parkway area.
The village has dealt with increased stormwater issues there for the last half-decade, which have led to road closures lasting days so staff can pump water over the roads. It hasn’t helped that Oregon is built on a reservoir, Rau said.
He told trustees Dec. 21 that the eight bids the public works department sought for the stormwater improvements will now not come through, since they were contingent on the completion of the dredging project.
“We are continuing to work with our engineers and attorneys to achieve a solution to the Lateral Dredging work,” Rau wrote in a memo to trustees. “Once this is resolved, we intend to bring this back before the Village Board for approval to rebid and possibly contract this work in the future.”