With Mike Gracz retiring from his administrator position in March 2021, the Village of Oregon is in the first stages of seeking a candidate to fill his role.
Public Administration Associates, the village’s consultant for the search, appeared at the village board’s Monday, Dec. 7, meeting to offer trustees a preliminary look into how the recruitment and hiring process is likely to play out. Trustees, with consultant Kevin Brunner, are in the process of finalizing the firm’s hiring schedule, drafting a job announcement and gathering community input on who they want their next hire to be.
Trustees plan to revisit at their next meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
The board will entertain an extension of the hiring timeline out to March 2021 to allow for the possibility of in-person interviews because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current timeline has a new administrator by February 2021.
The village board asked consultants to put in the job description that relocation or residence in the Village of Oregon is preferred.
Trustees also want to garner public feedback through a POLCO survey, the details and questions for which still need planning.
Based on its discussion at the Dec. 7 meeting, the board wants candidates who have expertise in capital improvement planning and execution, economic development, financial management and intergovernmental relations. It is looking to pay a salary range of around $114-$127K a year with benefits.
The new administrator, according to the preliminary job description, will hopefully have a history of stable tenure in previous occupations, be innovative, have high emotional intelligence, keep the future needs of the village at the forefront of their goals and value diversity and inclusion.