The Village of Oregon is set to work with Dane County on upgrading and repaving North Main Street, likely in mid-2021.
The project is taking place from Grove Street to the north village boundary at McDonald’s, 1029 N. Main St. The village has yet to provide an exact date for when construction is to start.
County workers would replace around 25% of the road’s curb, reconstructing it with a new base and asphalt, according to a memo public works director Jeff Rau shared with the Village Board at its Monday, Dec. 21, meeting. At the meeting, trustees authorized Town and Country Engineering to replace an aging water main in that corridor before the street work begins at the cost of $70,000.
Rau said in the memo the funding for the project is in 2020 and 2021 borrowing.
“I am confident Town & Country (Engineering) will provide great service on this project,” he wrote in the memo.