The Village of Oregon is starting to eye options for development on and near Keller Alpine Meadows Park.
That could include a new Village Hall.
The Village Board took an initial look at a Vandewalle and Associates’ conceptual plan for development options at Keller Alpine Meadows Park and a 12-acre patch of land just south of that at its Monday, Aug. 17, meeting. Village administrator Mike Gracz told trustees this would prepare them for a discussion regarding the village’s capital improvement plan set for Monday, Sept. 14.
The CIP is a planning document that helps the village prepare for future capital spending, which includes large projects and one-time purchases.
A draft of the CIP presented at the meeting showed a recommendation from Gracz to build a new Village Hall on the westside site in 2024. It also showed a remodeling of the existing Village Hall, 117 Spring St., which Gracz said would allow the Oregon Area Senior Center to move into that building during the construction of its new facility.
Cruz told the Observer on Wednesday, Aug. 19, the 117 Spring St. space is “reaching the end of its useful life.”
The village purchased the Keller Alpine property in 2005, sold the 12-acre parcel to the Oregon School District for a future school in 2006 and bought it back Aug. 6, after the district determined it wasn’t interested in building there, according to the conceptual plan.
The plan states the village’s intention has always been to have some active park use on the north side of the site, while the former school site would be suitable for development due to its elevation.
Village staff asked planners from Vandewalle and Associates to develop two initial concepts for the site, which include a Village Hall/community center or multifamily housing, the plan states. Both options, according to the plan, would include four multipurpose fields, a playground, courts and parking off of West Netherwood Road and restrooms.
The village might also require new staff as westward expansion commences over the next 10-20 years, including a new engineer, parks and recreation department staff, planning and zoning assistant, assistance finance director, human resources director and an additional clerk, according to the plan.