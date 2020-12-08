The new library capital campaign has reached its $2 million milestone.
That’s in part because of a One Community Bank $100,000 donation to the project, which put funds just over that benchmark, library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Village Board at its Monday, Dec. 7, meeting.
The next step, since the project is nearing its fundraising deadline, is for the Village and Library Board to evaluate what is still needed for the project to come to fruition. The bodies will likely meet in January 2021 to assess the next steps.
“I’m grateful for their continued support, and their gift to the campaign,” Endres Way said to trustees.
One Community Bank President and CEO Steve Poetter was also at the meeting to present the donation.
“Last time I was here, I was Steve Poetter of Oregon Community Bank,” he said of the bank’s merger with McFarland State Bank last year. “But as some things change, one thing remains consistent — that’s our commitment to community.”