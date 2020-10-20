The Village Board voted to approve four amendments to its Comprehensive Plan at the Monday, Oct. 19, meeting.
One of the amendments encompases two affordable housing redevelopments – one from Lakestone Properties, at 919, 947 and 957 Janesville Street, and another from Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, at 769 Janesville St.
To accommodate Habitat’s future land uses, trustees voted to change the current designation in the Comprehensive Plan from single-family residential to two-family.
The other three amendments were for parcels on Bergamont Boulevard and Oregon Parks Avenue; Bergamont Boulevard and Liberty Park Drive, and Anderson County Farm Park.
For parcels located on Bergamont Boulevard and Oregon Parks Avenue, staff recommend the change be from central mixed use to two-family residential to reflect future development plans for that site.
For Bergamont Boulevard and Liberty Park Drive, commissioners recommend a change from two-family residential to single-family to match existing development on the property. For Anderson County Farm Park, commissioners recommend the park change from agricultural and rural to park and open space.