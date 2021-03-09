The Village of Oregon public works department will seek competitive bids for the North Main Street utility improvement project that is slated to commence this summer or fall.
The Village Board unanimously voted to authorize public works to go forward with advertising for the project and bidding at its Monday, March 8, meeting.
Bidding is anticipated to close two and half weeks once they open on March 31, according to a memo from public works director Jeff Rau. Once public works has received them, engineer Town and Country will prepare a recommendation that it will bring back to the board for review and approval within the next few months.
Dane County construction workers would improve the street, curb and gutter and some sidewalk portions, Rau wrote in the memo. The village’s utility work would precede those improvements, Rau wrote, which includes a 2,200 feet of eight-inch diameter water main, new service laterals and some sanitary sewer lining.