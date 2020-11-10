The Village Board has passed its snow and ice control program for winter 2020, which will focus on main roads first.
Public works director Jeff Rau detailed in an Oct. 28 memo to the Village Board that the department will plow and salt icy roads at the same time. The memo states staff will plow all main roads first, including Oak Street, Netherwood Street, South Main Street, North Burr Oak Avenue and Alpine Parkway.
Dane County will still plow County. Hwy. MM, according to the memo.
Beginning in 2020, the village is responsible for plowing both sides of Lincoln Road and Union Road to Glenway Road. The Town of Oregon is set to plow its portion of Lincoln Road from Glenway Road westward. The village will also plow Jefferson Street from downtown to Ash Street.
For information about winter plowing plans, email Rau at jrau@vil.oregon.wi.us.