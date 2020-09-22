The Village of Oregon is moving forward with a plan to upgrade its three-decade old Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Now that trustees have approved the plan, the next step is to send it to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to get their final say, public works director Jeff Rau said Monday, Sept. 14, at the Village Board meeting.
User fees are planned to increase by 5% to pay for the upgrades, which are needed to help maintain the facilities and meet demand for the village’s growing population. For example, by 2025, user fees could increase to $34 a month from $23 in 2020. By 2030, they would be $41 a month, Town and Country Engineering, Inc. project engineer Ben Heidemann said during a Monday, Aug. 3, presentation to the board about the need for increases and the project schedule.
Heidemann said that by 2046, the village is projected to grow to around 16,000 people.
The facilities plan includes treatment plant improvements that will be done in phases, all of which would need to be approved by the state Department of Natural Resources. The first, Phase 0, includes blower and aeration improvements costing the village $1.81 million, according to the nearly 120-page facilities plan document. From there, Phase 1 will include liquid and hydraulic improvements for $12.66 million.
Phase 2 includes solids improvements for $2.38 million. And Phase 3 is a hydraulic capacity expansion costing $1.41 million.
The plan also includes user fee increases for the public to help offset village debt service costs, which public works director Jeff Rau said haven’t increased since 2007 when fees were set at $23 a month.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant facilities plan can be found at vil.oregon.wi.us under the “Quick Links” tab.
For more information about how to submit public feedback, call 835-3118.