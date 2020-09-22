The Village of Oregon is getting closer to finding its new administrator.
Mike Gracz, who has been the village administrator for just over two decades, is retiring in March 2021.
At the Monday, Sept. 14 Village Board meeting, search firm Public Administration Associations presented trustees with two schedules for hiring Graczs’ successor -- for the fall and winter season. Trustees chose the winter option, and are expected to hire a new candidate by March 1, 2021.
According to a sample timeline from the firm, the village will announce the position’s opening Dec. 28, on its website and on a video posted to all social media formats.
Applications from potential candidates are due by Jan. 27, 2021 to the firm, the timeline states.
Trustees are then set to review resumes and select six to 10 “semi-finalists,” according to the timeline. From there, the semi-finalists will prepare video interviews, and the firm will conduct reference reports.
On Feb. 15, 2021, the board will review the candidate video interviews and firm reference reports and select finalists. The finalists will be invited to come to Oregon for interviews with trustees by the week of Feb. 22, 2021.